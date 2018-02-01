Picture your mom deciphering the terms of her credit card contract, struggling through an 800-number menu for assistance, or waiting nervously for a doctor’s appointment. Imagine her joy when she finally reaches someone to discuss her warranty claim, and then her frustration when her claim is turned down three days out of warranty.
Bliss shows how to turn “gotcha” moments into “we’ve got your back” moments by rethinking leadership and business practices, and by enabling employees to care for frustrations that make customers feel like they’re sinking. The result is a playbook to help your company #MakeMomProud.
It’s thirty-two case studies offer lessons from some of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in their industries, as well as tools you can start applying immediately. For instance:
- Vail Resorts, the world’s largest ski resort operator removed “Our Policy Is” from its vocabulary, freeing employees to take spirited actions to deliver “the experience of a lifetime”
- Virgin Hotels, named #1 U.S. hotel by Conde’ Nast Readers’ Choice Awards, walked away from price gouging at the mini bar, so you’ll never pay more for that Snickers bar than what you’d pay at the corner market.
- Canada’s Mayfair Diagnostics studied the emotions of patients entering an imaging clinic, then redesigned their welcome to deliver warmth and caring. The newly designed clinic achieved profitability in record time.
Whether you’re contemplating your company’s returns policy, its social media presence, or its big-picture strategy, this approach helps pinpoint causes of customer unrest, and opportunities to deliver joy, so your company can anticipate needs, extend patience, and show respect at all times.
Jeanne Bliss is one of the foremost experts on customer-centric leadership and the role of the chief customer officer. For over 20 years, she led customer experience executive at Lands’ End, Coldwell Banker, Allstate, Mazda, and Microsoft. Since 2002 she has guided customer experience transformations for major global organizations through her firm, CustomerBliss, and has inspired audiences through her keynote speeches. She is the co-founder of the Customer Experience Professional’s Association and has been called the “godmother of customer experience.” This is her fourth book.