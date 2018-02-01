Would You Do That to Your Mother?

How would your company act if every customer were your mom?

How do we cut through the rigmarole of business to give customers the treatment they desire, and employees the ability to deliver it?  Customer experience expert Jeanne Bliss recommends making business personal to get the traction you need by focusing on one deceptively simple question: “Would you do that to your mother?”

What Are Companies that Make Mom Proud?
Picture your mom deciphering the terms of her credit card contract, struggling through an 800-number menu for assistance, or waiting nervously for a doctor’s appointment. Imagine her joy when she finally reaches someone to discuss her warranty claim, and then her frustration when her claim is turned down three days out of warranty.

Bliss shows how to turn “gotcha” moments into “we’ve got your back” moments by rethinking leadership and business practices, and by enabling employees to care for frustrations that make customers feel like they’re sinking. The result is a playbook to help your company #MakeMomProud.

It’s thirty-two case studies offer lessons from some of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in their industries, as well as tools you can start applying immediately. For instance:

  • Vail Resorts, the world’s largest ski resort operator removed “Our Policy Is” from its vocabulary, freeing employees to take spirited actions to deliver “the experience of a lifetime”
  • Virgin Hotels, named #1 U.S. hotel by Conde’ Nast Readers’ Choice Awards, walked away from price gouging at the mini bar, so you’ll never pay more for that Snickers bar than what you’d pay at the corner market.
  • Canada’s Mayfair Diagnostics studied the emotions of patients entering an imaging clinic, then redesigned their welcome to deliver warmth and caring.  The newly designed clinic achieved profitability in record time.

Whether you’re contemplating your company’s returns policy, its social media presence, or its big-picture strategy, this approach helps pinpoint causes of customer unrest, and opportunities to deliver joy, so your company can anticipate needs, extend patience, and show respect at all times.

Jeanne Bliss is one of the foremost experts on customer-centric leadership and the role of the chief customer officer. For over 20 years, she led customer experience executive at Lands’ End, Coldwell Banker, Allstate, Mazda, and Microsoft. Since 2002 she has guided customer experience transformations for major global organizations through her firm, CustomerBliss, and has inspired audiences through her keynote speeches.  She is the co-founder of the Customer Experience Professional’s Association and has been called the “godmother of customer experience.” This is her fourth book.

  • Access to a secret Make-Mom-Proud Facebook Group with special content from Jeanne.
  • Invite to a live-streamed coaching session with Jeanne on how you can advance your customer experience and culture transformation.
  • 3month subscription to Jeanne’s MentorBox.com video book lesson.

  • Everything you get for 1 book, PLUS
  • FREE access to Jeanne’s new online coaching course: includes workbooks, videos, a Q&A with Jeanne, and guides to engage your organization in your culture and customer experience transformation.

  • Everything you get for 5 books, PLUS
  • A customized 1.5 hour coaching session with Jeanne for you and/or your team to diagnose where you are now and plan your actions to accelerate your culture and customer experience work.

About Jeanne Bliss

Jeanne Bliss pioneered the role of the Chief Customer Officer, holding the first ever CCO role for over 20 years at Lands’ End, Microsoft, Coldwell Banker and Allstate Corporations. She has driven achievement of 95 percent loyalty rates, improving customer experiences across 50,000-person organizations. She is now the President of CustomerBliss, where her clients include AAA, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Johnson & Johnson, The US Postal System, and Brooks Brothers. This is Jeanne’s fourth book.