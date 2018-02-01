Picture your mom deciphering the terms of her credit card contract, struggling through an 800-number menu for assistance, or waiting nervously for a doctor’s appointment. Imagine her joy when she finally reaches someone to discuss her warranty claim, and then her frustration when her claim is turned down three days out of warranty.

Bliss shows how to turn “gotcha” moments into “we’ve got your back” moments by rethinking leadership and business practices, and by enabling employees to care for frustrations that make customers feel like they’re sinking. The result is a playbook to help your company #MakeMomProud.

It’s thirty-two case studies offer lessons from some of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in their industries, as well as tools you can start applying immediately. For instance: